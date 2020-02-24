Shaw Cross youngster Bruines delight after signing for Wakefield Trinity

Shaw Cross Sharks player Wesley Bruines has become the latest Dewsbury lad to sign for a Super League club after joining Wakefield Trinity last week.

Bruines, on outside back, played for both Dewsbury Celtic and Dewsbury Moor in the early part of his junior career before joining Shaw Cross around three years ago.

Despite being passed by for Scholarship schemes with Super League clubs, he continued to work hard and represented Yorkshire at Under-17 level and the England Community Lions when they came up against the Country Rugby League team from Australia.

Bruines was spotted playing for the Category Three Wakefield College team, which is run by Trinity’s head of youth Mark Applegarth, who had a stint playing with Batley Bulldogs under coach John Kear in 2012.

Wakefield beat off competition from other Super League clubs to sign Bruines, who has joined on a contract until the end of 2021.

Speaking on the deal, Bruines said: “I am delighted to sign for Wakefield Trinity on a professional deal.

“It has been a dream of mine to play professional rugby and now I have that chance I want to take it with both hands and put my best foot forward to earn a full time contract. I can’t wait to get started.”

Head of youth Mark Applegarth added: “We first got eyes on Wez when he joined Wakefield College in September.

“He caught our eye with some fine displays for the college team and when representing Yorkshire U17.

“He also represented England Community Lions against the Country Rugby League team from Australia. He’s a fantastic kid who is hardworking, honest and wants to improve every day.

“We are all looking forward to seeing him develop in the academy over the next couple of years under the guidance of his coaches.

“Hopefully it shows that not getting a scholarship isn’t the end of a player’s chance of signing into professional rugby league.

“Rugby League is a late development sport and we are always looking for talent to give opportunities to.”