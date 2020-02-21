Simpson holds nerve to defeat Scorah and claim Winter Sweep Supplementary Cup victory

Neil Simpson edged out Thomas Scorah 21-19 to win the Spen Winter Sweep Supplementary Cup final last Saturday.

Having beaten Colin Scorah in one of the earlier rounds, it was the turn of the younger Scorah to pit his wits against Simpson in the final.

Simpson had battled his way through the preliminary round, where he beat A Bairstow 21-10 and following his first round win over Colin Scorah, he went on to beat J White 21-16 in the quarter-finals and Karen Hill 21-16 in the semis.

Thomas Scorah overcame D Goodall, Sarah Edmondson and D Teale to reach the final.

It was a very cagey affair with the score 5-5 after nine ends and things didn’t change much in the next eight ends either as chalks were exchanged and after 17 ends the score was 10-10.

With pairs coming at a premium it always looked like whoever could put together a decent run would end up winning but unbelievably the pattern continued and after 24 ends the score was tied again at 14-14, with all of Simpson’s points been singles.

Young Scorah managed to score a vital pair, to edge 16-14 ahead but Simpson then began using both his bowls and scored three pairs in the next four ends to lead 20-17 as he showed maturity beyond his age.

Scorah replied with a pair of his own and at 19-20 bowled two decent woods to leave him lying game with Simpson to bowl his final wood.

Showing a steady nerve, Simpson bowled a six inch wood to claim the game.

Scorah had produced some quality bowls throughout the day and organisers expect both players to be challenging for the Geoff Brough Trophy next season.

Supplementary Cup — Results

Preliminary round: N Simpson 21, A Bairstow 11; P Holt 21, D Reeves 16; M Wensley 14, D Goodall 21; S Ladbrooke 13, T Riley 21.

First Round: C Scorah 17, N Simpson 21; P Burke 17, J Wike 21; J. Mordue 21, M Connolly 20; K Hill 21, P Holt 3; T Scorah 21, D Goodall 14; C Ellis 14, D Teale 21; N Slattery 18, S Edmondson 21; L Hirst 21, T Riley 13.

Quarter final: D Teale 21, L Hirst 20; T Scorah 21, S Edmondson 20; J Mordue 20, K Hill 21; N Simpson 21, J Wike 16.

Semi Finals: N Simpson 21, K Hill 16; T Scorah 21 D Teale 18.

Final: N Simpson 21, T Scorah 19.