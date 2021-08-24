Six more Batley Bulldogs players agree new contracts

STAYING PUT: James Brown of Batley Bulldogs. Picture: Ash Allen/SWpix.com

Brown has been at Batley since 2015 and was named captain by head coach Craig Lingard this season.

The 33-year-old admitted it was a “no-brainer” to remain at the club and he believes the Bulldogs can have another successful season in 2022.

Batley are on course to secure a play-off spot this year after winning 12 of their 18 league games.

“It was a bit of a no-brainer, it is a club close to my heart and I am glad I’m staying,” said Brown.

“It has been a really good year. Linners and the staff have done a great job coming in and changing a few things that have benefited everyone.

“The people we have signed at the moment shows we are building in the right direction. We are keeping the cornerstone of the team and hopefully we can kick on next year.

“We just want to build into the play-offs now and kick on and give a good account of ourselves.”

George Senior, Adam Gledhill, Ben Kaye, Lucas Walshaw and Toby Everett have also agreed new contracts - adding to the deals signed by Luke Hooley, Tom Gilmore, Ben White, Dane Manning and Alistair Leak.

It means Batley are set to keep a strong core of their team together next season as they will look to replicate the success of this campaign.