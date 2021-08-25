Sky Sports to televise Championship play-offs with Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers likely to feature

BROADCASTER: Sky Sports will televise all five Betfred Championship play-off fixtures. Picture: Getty Images

Featherstone Rovers and Batley Bulldogs are on course to finish in the top six and earn themselves a spot in the play-offs.

The knockout fixtures will begin on September 25 with a round of eliminator games with the team who finishes in third hosting the league’s sixth-placed side and fourth place earning a home tie against the side that finishes in fifth.

The top two clubs - currently Featherstone and Toulouse Olympique - await in the semi-finals a week later with the team who finishes top of the league hosting the lowest-ranked play-off winner and the team placing second taking on the highest-ranked play-off winner.

Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “It’s fantastic news for rugby league fans and our Betfred Championship clubs that Sky will be showing all five matches in this year’s play-offs.

“The return of the Betfred Championship and League 1 has been one of the success stories of 2021 for the sport after the loss of the 2020 season because of Covid-19, with superb entertainment every week.