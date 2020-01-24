Smith defies icy conditions to triumph in latest Spen Winter Bowls Sweep

Kez Smith defied the icy conditions which greeted bowlers at last Saturday’s Spen Winter Sweep as he defeted Simon Walder 21-13 to win the week 12 competition.

A strong 32 field stepped out in the cold and there were a few surprises in the first round.

Previous finalist Thomas Scorah was unale to mirror his performance the previous week as he bowed out to Ashley Tattersley.

Karen Hill looked to have one of the hardest games against previous winner Mark Regan but after being 13-6 down she went on to score 15 of the next 17 points to win 21-15.

Cumbrian man Andy Thornton met Manchester youngster Jimmy Hynes in another closely fought game which saw the latter edge 21-20.

Paul Holt, for the first time this year and only second time in over 20 attempts, made it to the quarter finals before bowing out to Anthony Rukin.

The other quarter-finals saw Smith edge past Tattersley 21-20, Walder overcame Hill 21-9 and Chris Mordue beat Michael Sweeney to 16.

Smith fell 7-2 behind in his semi-final with Rukin but battled back to 16-16 before two doubles and a single saw him prevail.

Walder booked his final place with a 21-10 victory over Mordue.

Smith adjusted to the changing speed of the green as the sun went down and the floodlights came on as he raced into a 13-5 lead.

Walder replied with a single, while there was a rarity of a dead end with two touching bowls.

Walder rallied a little to bring the score back to 19-13 but Smith had bowled well all day and proved too strong.

Smith had earned 21-20 wins over Derek Hewitt (first round) and Tattersley (quarter-final) but had breathing space in the final, which he won to 13.

Spen Winter Sweep - Week 12

Round One: Thomas Scorah 9, Ash Tattersley 21; Malcolm Wensley 16, Gary Wike 21; Kez Smith 21, Derek Hewitt 20; Mally Fowler 10, Andy Bairstow 21; Paul Holt 21, Dave Poole 18; Chris Ellis 18, Mark Connoly 21; Antony Rukin 21, Stuart Hanson 14; Suzy Ladbrook 19, Alan Forrest 21; Simon Walder 21, Garry Walker 11; Lorraine Hirst 14, Colin Scorah 21; Mark Regan 15, Karen Hill 21; Chris Bly 18, Duncan Reeves 21; Jimmy Hynes 21, Andy Thornton 20; Neil Simpson 5, Michael Sweeney 21; Danny Teale 12, Chris Mordue 21; Andy Webb 21, Paul Burke 18.

Ladt 16: Ash Tattersley 21, Gary Wike 15; Kez Smith 21, Andy Bairstow 14; Paul Holt 21, Mark Connoly 11; Antony Rukin 21, Alan Forrest 12; Simon Walder 21, Colin Scorah 9; Karen Hill 21, Duncan Reeves 13; Jimmy Hynes 16, Michael Sweeney 21; Chris Mordue 21, Andy Webb 15.

Quarter-finals: Ash Tattersley 20, Kez Smith 21; Paul Holt 8, Antony Rukin 21; Simon Walder 21, Karen Hill 9; Michael Sweeney 16, Chris Mordue 21.

Semi-finals: Kez Smith 21, Antony Rukin 17; Simon Walder 21, Chris Mordue 10.

Final: Kez Smith 21, Simon Walder 13.