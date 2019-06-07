Spen athletes produce lifetime best performances

Spenborough athletes responded to the higher level of competition with some life time best performances at the Northern Senior and Under-20 Athletics Championships in Manchester last weekend.

Dominic Lamb ran the 100 metres in a personal best time of 10.81 seconds to finish second in his heat and qualify for the final where he placed fifth in 11.00 secs.

Dominic later finished fifth in his heat of the 200 metres.

Joe Sagar ran his fastest 5000 metres to place 13th in a time of 15 mins 21.79 secs.

In the 1,500 metres final Simon Bolland ran one of his fastest races to finish 12th in a time of four minutes 17.20 secs.

In the women’s events, Charlotte Bell threw a personal best in the Under-20 discus to place fifth.

Breezy conditions affected the women’s sprints on Sunday.

Holly Martin ran her fastest ever time to finish sixth in her heat of the 200 metres while Molly Waring battled against the wind in the Under-20 women’s 400 metre hurdles to place fifth in a life time best performance of 67.22 secs.