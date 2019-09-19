Spen sprinter Lawton is crowned English Athletics champion

Spenborough Athletics Club sprinter Bayleigh Lawton was crowned National Under-15 Champion in the 300 metres after producing terrific displays in his three races.

Lawton was competing at the England Athletics Under-15 and Under-17 Championships, where he qualified from his heat to reach the semi-finals.

Lawton ran a personal best time in his semi to advance into the final, where he powered into the lead and claimed victory in another personal best time of 36.13 seconds.

Two other Spenborough athletes attended the national championships, with Natalie Groves competing in the Under-17 women’s 300 metres and Olivia Reah in the Under-17 women’s triple jump.

Spenborough athletes also had success in the Yorkshire County Combined Events Championships held in Barnsley as Glenn Aspindle won the senior men’s decathlon, with Jake Darby finishing third, while James Bell placed fourth in the Under-15 boys pentathlon.

Spenborough’s senior distance runners were also in action at the Northern Road Relays in Manchester.

Joe Sagar had an outstanding run on the first of six stages placing 20th of over 100 teams. Tom Dart brought the team in 30th place on the second stage and Spen eventually finished 64th in a race won by Leeds City.