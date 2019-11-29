Spen Valley overcome rivals to lift inaugural Inter League Snooker Trophy

Spen Valley won the inaugural Inter League Snooker competition, lifting the David Blakeley Trophy in the process, last Sunday.

The round robin competition brought together some of the best snooker players in the area, representing the Spen Valley, Batley and Birstall, Ossett and District and Wakefield Leagues, staged at Hanging Heaon Cricket Club.

Spen Valley kicked off the day with a 4-1 win over Batley and Birstall, while Wakefield also started with a victory, edging out Ossett and District 3-2.

The second round of matches saw Spen Valley recording a white wash over Wakefield League 5-0, although the final scoreline doesn’t reflect how close the frames were.

Ossett bounced back from their opening round defeat as they recorded a hard fought 3-2 win over Batley and Birstall.

The final round of matches left Spen Valley needing to win just one of the scheduled five frames against Ossett and District to clinch the tournament outright.

They recorded an impressive 4-1 victory against a tough Ossett team to end the competition unbeaten.

Batley and Birstall ended with victory as they defeated Wakefield 3-2 in their final match.

The successful Spen Valley team consisted of Hanging Heaton trio Wayne Cooper, Mick Wilby and Shak Yasin, along with Brighton Street’s Rich Pamment, Paul Kitson and Nicky Milnes, who received the trophy from David Blakeley.

Wilby won the highest break award and donated his prize money to the Blind Association.

Final Standings: Spen Valley 13 points, Batley and Birstall 6pts, Ossett 6pts, Wakefield 5pts.