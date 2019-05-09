Spen Victoria and Hopton Mills secure wins to remain unbeaten

Spen Victoria and Hopton Mills both recorded their second successive wins in Bradford League Championship Two.

Spen Victoria recovered from 56-8 as Michael Flathers (42) and Louis Grant (44) added 87 crucial runs for the ninth wicket and helped push their side’s total up to 164 after Northowram Fields bowlers Sam Gardner (5-51) and Josh Bennett-Kear (3-27) blew away the top order.

Northowram had no answer to Spen opening bowler Abid Awain as he took 6-54 to bowl out the home side for 110.

Hopton Mills continued their impressive start with a seven-wicket win over Altofts.

Michael Carroll (3-12) and Andy Grey (3-31) helped Mills to bowl out their rivals for 109 before they eased to victory with Mark Ashton finishing 39 not out.

Birstall’s Josh Haynes struck a superb 106 but it wasn’t enough to prevent a seven-wicket defeat to Carlton, who have also won their opening two games.

Haynes struck three sixes and 14 fours but lacked support as Arman Hussain (6-34) helped bowl them out for 178.

Daniel White (94) provided a platform before Daniel Ford (48no) completed the successful run chase.

Liversedge slipped to a 49-run defeat against another promoted side Jer Lane, who are a fourth side with a 100 per cent record after two games.

Raqeeb Younis and Amjid Khan both scored 48 in Jer Lane’s 176-8 before Hazrat Shah claimed 3-42 as Liversedge were dismissed for 127.