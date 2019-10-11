Spenboroigh AC’s Poppy triumphs in first Cross Country U11s race

Spenborough AC’s Poppy Henson made a great start to the West Yorkshire Cross Country League in Keighley last Saturday, winning the Under-11s Girls race.

Poppy ran at the back of the leading group for the first lap but moved into the lead on the second lap of the course in Cliff Park to take a comfortable win.

Poppy led other Spen runners Imogen Atkinson (seventh), Millie Rhodes (17th), Ruby Lucas (22nd) and Erin Hardiman (27th) to a second team place.

The Under-11 boys team of Miles Sharp (17th), Ben Whittaker (28th) and William McIntosh (52nd) placed seventh.

Mathew Dalton finished 10th in the Under-15 Boys race and Daniel Smith was 28th in the Under-17 men’s event.

Spenborough’s Under-15 girls were fourth team led in by Isobel Toher (ninth), followed by Sophia Fougler (31st), Estelle Williams (36th) and Emily Sharp (39th).

Spenborough’s senior men were led to a ninth place finish by Tom Dart, who placed 25th of 150 runners, with Edward Revell (43rd), Neil Barker (58th), Henry Carter (67th), Scott Alder (70th) and Paul Toher (88th).

In the senior women’s race Laura Thornton placed 29th and Sara Wallace was 44th.