Spenborough AC celebrate excellent season with awards

Spenborough Athletics Club celebrated a successful season when they held its awards night at Cleckheaton Sports last Friday.

Spen have seen number of individual county champions and a national champion as well as competitive teams in all age groups and awards were presented by club president Brian Ward.

Holly Martin received the most improved female award following her personal best performances at 200 and 400 meters, while the best individual female performance went to Natalie Groves, who placed third in the English Schools Championships 300 metres.

Joe Sagar received the best cross country award following a terrific campaign which saw him secure a 17th place in the county, 47th in the northern and 138th in the national championships.

Oliviah Reah’s triple jumping has been outstanding this year and her 12th ranking in the national Under-17 Women’s event won her the best female field event performance.

Performances in the team competitions were also rewarded with Beth Thomas and Molly Warring receiving the women’s award and Glenn Aspindle scooping the men’s prize for winning the most points for the men’s team.

The Allat Memorial Cup for the outstanding performance of the year went to Bayleigh Lawton for winning the national Under-15 Boys 300 metres race.

Bayleigh was also first in the Yorkshire 100 and 200 metre races.

Mr Ward presented the prestigious President’s Cup to Stuart Hall for his services as a club coach at Spenborough as well as performing field official duties at club, area and at a national level.