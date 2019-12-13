Spenborough welcome 500 runners in West Yorkshire Cross Country League

Spenborough Athletics Club hosted the latest West Yorkshire Cross Country League races last Sunday when over 500 runners from the ages of nine to 69 years old enjoyed the challenging course on the fields behind the Princess Mary Stadium.

The final race of the day saw a large field of senior men tackle the muddy 8.7km course.

Spenborough’s Joe Sagar and Simon Bolland were challenging in the leading group before previous winner Joe Baxter, from Pudsey, ran out a comfortable winner.

Sagar came home in third place and Bolland held on to finish in 18th place.

Tom Dart (22nd), Edward Revell (44th), Scott Alder (61st) and Craig Thompson (86th) completed the Spenborough team that finished fifth.

In the senior women’s race Laura Thornton (29th) led the team to sixth place with other Spen runners Natasha Greere (31st), Sara Wallace (32nd) and Angela Hall (41st) completing the team in a race won by Jenny Walsh from Leeds.

The Under-11 Boys got the day of racing under way and Spenborough’s Ben Whittaker (10th) led the team to fifth place with other runners Miles Sharp (12th) and William McIntosh (27th) completing their effort.

The Under-11 Girls also finished fifth with Imogen Atkinson (eighth), Millie Rhodes (20th), Ruby Lucas (23rd) and Erin Hardiman (34th) all enjoying goods runs.

Daniel Smith placed 22nd in the Under-17 Boys race and Matthew Dalton was 15th in the Under-15 B with the Under-15 Girls race seeing Estelle Williams finish 41st and Sophia Fougler 45th.