Stags host Toll Bar in Yorkshire Cup semi-final after walkover

Mirfield Stags will entertain Doncaster Toll Bar in the BARLA Yorkshire Cup semi-finals on Saturday December 7.

The Stags were handed a walkover when quarter-final opponents East Leeds were unable to raise a side last Saturday.

Toll Bar progressed to the last four after overcoming a brave effort from Shaw Cross Sharks to win 36-22 the previous week.

The draw was made at Drighlington last Saturday after the hosts overcame Illingworth 30-6 to secure their place in the semi-finals.

Roche opened the scoring with an unconverted try for the hosts before Connor Wright grabbed the second try, which Michael Sanderson converted.

Sanderson then added a penalty goal before half-time to put Drighlington 12-0 ahead.

Matty Goodwill added his name to the scoresheet early in the second half, with Sanderson converting.

Illingworth replied with a try in the corner and a briliant touchline goal offered them some hope at 18-6.

But it was Drighlington who finished the stronger as Scott Gobin picked up a loose ball and scrambled over the line for a try which Sanderson improved.

Braden Hunter then took possession and crossed for the final try, again converted by Sanderson, as Drighlington booked their place in the semi-final, where they will face a trip to Upton.

Luke Hallas was Drighlington’s man-of-the-match to set up the tasty trip to Upton, who secured an impressive 16-6 win over Sharlston Rovers in their quarter-final.

Hanging Heaton were edged out 26-22 at home to Almondbury Spartans in Pennine League Division One last Saturday.

Defeat leaves Heaton fourth in the table with two wins and three defeats from their opening five matches, with Almondbury picking up their first success of the campaign.

Hanging Heaton face a home derby clash against unbeaten leaders Mirfield Stags on Saturday (kick off 2pm).

The Stags have won all six league games and are four points clear of nearest rivals Upton, who entertain Illingworth.

The other first division games see Drighlington travel to Sharlston Rovers, while Almondbury are due to entertain East Leeds, who are bottom of the table on minus two points.