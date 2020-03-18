Stewart and Sharples fire hat-tricks in Batley Ladies’ latest hockey success

Batley secured an emphatic 8-1 victory over Thirsk in their final home game of the Yorkshire Hockey Association season last Saturday.

The win was enough to secure Batley a top-two finish in Division Four North East and should have seen them go into this Saturday’s final game away to Otliensians embroiled in a thrilling title battle with Horsforth.

However, as with all sport, that game has been but on hold with all hockey suspended for the time being.

The victory over Thirsk was Batley’s 16th of the campaign, more than anyone else in the Division and while they are level on 49 points with Horsforth, the Leeds side top the table with a far superior goal difference.

Batley were expecting a tough match having edged a 2-1 win over Thirsk earlier in the season.

Although Batley had the upper hand early on, Thirsk were quick to break with Kat Gonzalez Ricardez and Katie Amis-Hughes on hand to close down the visitors attacks.

A neat passing move set up their first attempt as Gail Culshaw found Rach Stewart in the circle to slot home the first goal.

It was quickly followed by a second as the roles were reversed with Stewart feeding Culshaw to net.

The third came soon after as Vicky Almond picked up a rebound from Sarah Fretwell’s shot.

The three quick goals had given Batley confidence and they were closing down any attempts Thirsk had to get back into the game.

The dominance continued as Kim Sharples fired home twice in quick succession and Batley led 5-0 at half-time.

Batley also started the second half strong, not wanting to let Thirsk in, and a cross into the circle by Gemma Elsworth was tapped in by Stewart as Batley went 6-0 up.

Thirsk were not about to lie down and they threatened for a spell, winning a couple of penalty corners but Mel Neal and the defence kept them at bay.

Stewart was well placed for another attack on the Thirsk goal and fired home her hat-trick, putting Batley 7-0 up.

Thirsk were still fighting and won another penalty corner and this time the shot found the back of the net and to deny Batley a clean sheet.

A penalty corner for Batley in last minute of the match gave Kim Sharples a straight strike on goal and she found the backboard to make it 8-1 and complete yet another hat-trick.

Katie Amis-Hughes won woman of the match for her fantastic and confident defending throughout the game.

Third place Pudsey were held to a 1-1 draw away to Slazenger Thirds and this ensured Batley can not be caught for second place.

But with all sporting fixtures now on hold, Batley must wait to see if the season will be completed and they can clinch the title.

Otliensians, who lie fourth, do have a game in hand on Batley as their match against second-bottom Huddersfield was postponed last week but they are 11 points adrift and can not catch their rivals.