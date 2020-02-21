Tattersley impresses to lift Geoff Brough Trophy at Spen Winter Sweep

Ashley Tattersley was crowned Spen Winter Sweep champion last Saturday as he lifted the Geoff Brough Trophy following a 21-13 final victory over Derek Hewitt.

Hewitt would not have been most people’s first pick to reach the final but having despatched the number one and three seeds in Mark Regan and Chris Bly, together with furthest traveller Thornton, he certainly deserved his place.

Bly had topped the qualifying points table for the season and was favourite to reach the final and will have felt a little unlucky to have lost out to Hewitt 21-20 in a cracking semi-final.

Tattersley put paid to Walker, Cranston and Gary Wike to take up his place in the final.

Tattersley went into the final as strong favourite but it was Hewitt who made a superb start, taking a 7-0 lead and a huge shock was on the cards.

Tattersley finally got hold of the block and made a break of five.

When Hewitt got in at the eighth end he was back on one of his favourite marks and having led well all day the shock was still on.

A loose lead let Tattersley back in and to the amazement of the spectators, he took Hewitt on 20 metre pegging marks rather than going to his favoured corner marks.

It was a stroke of genius as Hewitt struggled to cope with the changing conditions and Tattersley hit a break of 13 to take him into an 18-8 lead.

Hewitt managed to grab a few more chalks but that big break seemed to affect his spirit and Tattersley ran out winning 21-13.

Organisers thanked a host of volunteers who have made the competition a huge success, including Pete Ellis, supported by his wife Liz, John Blackburn, Kevin Wood — who has generally worked a night shift before going to run the Sweep — Paul Holt, Alan Forrest, Eddie Mordue, Duncan Reeves and Gary Wike, along with Brenda and Liz in the kitchen.

Thanks were also expressed to the Brough family for their continued support

Spen have been rewarded for their hard work by being chosen to stage the British Crown Green World Championship later this summer with full details to be announced.

Spen Winter Sweep Finals

Geoff Brough Trophy Results

Saturday February 15

First Round: C Bly 21, A Gallagher 17; M Sweeney 21, G Coates 9; K Smith 18, A Thornton 21; M Regan 16, D Hewitt 21; J Cranston 21, A Rukin 14; A Tattersley 21, G Walker 10; G Wike 21, M Fowler 20; C Mordue 21, J Hynes 10.

Quarter finals: A Thornton 15, D Hewitt 21; C Bly 21, M Sweeney 18; J Cranston 15 A Tattersley 21; G Wike 21, C Mordue 20;

Semi Finals: C Bly 20, D Hewitt 21; A Tattersley 21, G Wike 19.

Final: A Tattersley 21, D Hewitt 13.