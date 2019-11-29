Tattersley overcomes Mordue to win second Spen Winter Sweep

Ashley Tattersley was the latest winner of the Spen Winetr Sweep bowls competition after he overcame Chris Mordue 21-17 in the final of the week four round last Saturday.

It was Tattersley’s second success in the weekly rounds after he edged out Mark Regan 21-19 in a cracking final of the week two round.

Tattersley faced a gruelling morning of bowls as he had to play six matches on his way to winning the event.

He faced a preliminary round tie, where he brushed aside Kevin Ward 21-5 to reach the last 32.

Victories over Anthony Rukin (21-15), Mark Regan (21-3) and Gary Walker (21-17) set up a semi-final clash against Kez Smith, which he won 21-10.

Mordue overcame Chris Ellis (21-10), Danny Sillitoe (21-9) and Chris Bly (21-9) to set up a semi-final with Paul Burke, which he edged 21-19.

Tattersley built up an early 7-2 lead in the final before Mordue battled back to level at 9-9.

The pair traded blows with the score at 14-14 before Tattersley took a double against Mordue’s jack to edge back in front.

Mordue pulled a point back before two conseutive doubles took Tattersley to the brink of victory at 20-15.

Mordue took a point from the next two ends before Tatterley secured the winning point.

Tattersley’s second success follows that of Josh Brown the previous week.

Preliminary round: Lorraine Hirst 21, Malcolm Wensley 16; Gary Wike 21, Frank Griffin 11; Gary Walker 21, Colin Scorah 14; Paul Holt 21, Michael Heap 17; Anthony Rukin 21, Andy Smith 12; Ash Tattersley 21, Kevin Ward 5; Mark Regan 21, Andy Thornton 11; Josh Mordue 21, Suzy Ladbrooke 12.

Last 32: Dave Bissell 21 Tony Riley 15; Paul Burke 21, Jordan Wike 15; Alan Forest 21, Darren Goodall 19; Duncan Reaves 21, Danny Teale 12; Chris Mordue 21, Chris Ellis 10; Danny Sillitoe 21, Karen Hill 14; Chris Bly 21, Adam Conlon 10; Sarah Edmondson 21, Brian Lee 9; Derek Hewitt 21, Jack Lindsay 15; Kez Smith 21, Neil Simpson 19; Thomas Scorah 21, Michael Sweeney 16; Joe Cranston 21, Mally Fowler 17; Gary Wike 21, Lorraine Hirst 14; Gary Walker 21, Paul Holt 13; Ash Tattersley 21, Anthony Rukin 15; Mark Regan 21, Josh Mordue 16.

Last 16: Paul Burke 21, Dave Bissell 19; Alan Forest 21, Duncan Reeves 20; Chris Mordue 21, Danny Sillitoe 9; Chris Bly 21, Sarah Edmondson 17; Kez Smith 21, Derek Hewitt 14; Joe Cranston 21, Thomas Scorah 15; Gary Walker 21, Gary Wike 10; Ash Tattersley 21, Mark Regan 3.

Quarter-finals: Paul Burke 21, Alan Forest 11; Chris Mordue 21, Chris Bly 9; Kez Smith 21, Joe Cranston 19; Ash Tattersley 21, Gary Walker 16. Semi-finals: Chris Mordue 21, Paul Burke 19; Ash Tattersley 21, Kez Smith 10. Final: Ash Tattersley 21, Chris Mordue 17.