Terrific Bulldogs gesture sees fans offered free admission for Eagles clash

Batley Bulldogs are hoping for a bumper crowd for Sunday’s Betfred Championship clash against Sheffield Eagles after offering free admission to all supporters as part of a family fun day.

The gesture comes as part of the More in Common and Great Get Together campaigns which will be held in memory of murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox over the coming days.

There will be live music before the game, along with children’s rides, family friendly bar areas, junior rugby curtain raisers and the sporting heroes finale involving the Batley Boys amateur club and Batley Cricket Club.

Batley go into the game on the back of a 16-0 defeat at Bradford Bulls last Sunday and have fallen six points behind the sixth placed Eagles but with a big local support behind them, the Bulldogs will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Michael Ward is set to play the 200th game of his career, with 41 of those appearances coming for Batley.

Batley’s Championship fixture away to Widnes Vikings has been moved forward to Friday June 21, kick off 8pm, due to both clubs involvement in the 1895 Cup.

Batley have been paired away to York City Knights, with the quarter-final clash to be played on Wednesday June 26 (kick off 7.30pm).