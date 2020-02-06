Thornhill target Challenge Cup giant-killing over Dons

Thornhill Trojans will look for another professional scalp when they face League One side Doncaster at Dewsbury’s Tetley’s Stadium in the Challenge Cup third round on Saturday (kick off 2pm), 20 years after one of the most famous days in the club’s history.

hornhill produced a major upset as they defeated Sheffield Eagles 16-14 at Don Valley Stadium on January 30 2000.

Six years later they claimed a second professional scalp when defeating Workington Town 16-12 on March 11 2006, before bravely going down to Super League Catalans Dragons in the next round.

The Trojans class of 2000 had a re-union at the Thornhill club last Saturday, almost 20 years to the day since that famous win over Sheffield.

Trojans stalwart Anthony Broadhead played in both matches which saw them defeat professional opposition and Thornhill now target a third scalp against Doncaster.

The Thornhill side who defeated Workington in 2006 included current Batley Bulldogs player Johnny Campbell, former Dewsbury and Featherstone forward Andrew Bostock along with Scott Dyson, Richard Pachniuk and Luke Haigh, who also had spells in the professional game.

Liam Morley was also a member of the side who defeated Workington and along with Haigh is likely to feature against Doncaster.

Thornhill do not start their National Conference campaign for another month but have produced two impressive displays in this season’s Challenge Cup, under the guidance of new coach Danny Ratcliffe.

They defeated last year’s Conference Grand Final runners-up Thatto Heath Crusaders 22-16 in the first round and followed up with an impressive 58-14 victory over Normanton Knights a fortnight ago, when Haigh and Morley both produced outstanding displays.

Saturday will be the first time since 2007 that Thornhill have played in this stage of the competition when they faced Keighley Cougars.

Admission prices for the tie have been agreed with Doncaster with Under-12s admitted free; 12-15 year olds and those aged 65 and over £5 with 16 to 64 year olds £10.