Thornhill Tennis Club receive donation to allow continued work in community

Thornhill Tennis Club is set to offer a free sports day to local schools after receiving the support of a local housebuilder.

The club have received a £1,000 cash donation courtesy of Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions initiative which offers local charities and organisations the opportunity to bid for match-funded donations.

The tennis club offered tennis sessions to 800 children in 2019 and organised a disability tennis festival for 76 children with special educational needs and disabilities.

They also offered a tennis leadership award to 80 teenagers in local high schools.

The donation from Persimmon Homes will enable the club to offer free sports sessions in schools and to organise a sports day for local school children.

The funding will also contribute to the repairs of the tennis cabin roof at the club which has been flooded as a result of heavy rainfall.

Zsuzsanna Puskas, secretary at Thornhill Tennis Club, said: “We are so pleased to have been awarded this generous donation from Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire.

“The funding boost will mean that we can provide local children with the opportunity to participate in sport through tennis sessions and the sports day.”

Simon Whalley, sales director for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to support such a community-led tennis club that encourages a positive neighbourhood environment and sport participation.

“It is great to see how they encourage and support young people who could be our sporting stars of the future.

“We’ve made it really simple to apply for funding, and we’re urging groups and charities to apply for next month’s donation by completing an online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.”

The Persimmon Homes Community Champions offers donations of up to £1,000 to local UK groups and charities which have already raised vital funds for themselves.

The club also scooped a LTA Community and Parks Award at the recent Yorkshire LTA annual awards presentation for their excellent work.