Thornhill Trojans battle hard in Yorkshire Cup defeat at hands of Sharlston

Thornhill Trojans bowed out of the BARLA Yorkshire Cup as they suffered a 38-18 defeat at home to Sharlston Rovers last Saturday.

The Trojans gave their all in a hard-fought contest played in poor conditions but it was Sharlston who progressed to the quarter-finals.

Despite travelling with only 14 players Rovers took control from the off with James Lingard showing tremendous pace to gather to Jorge Richardson’s cross field kick first and score after three minutes.

A short pass from Lee Bettinson saw Jonathan Carr stopped just short of the line before Ashley Kavanagh beat three defenders and crossed for the visitors second try.

The heavy conditions meant play was often bogged down in the middle of the park but Rovers looked dangerous when they moved wide as Liam Kendall broke through to score after 25 minutes and Kyle Dutson converted to put them 14-0 up.

Thornill came out for the second period in determined mood and punished a Rovers mistake with a good try out wide four minutes after the re-start.

Rovers put Thornhill under pressure as Brendon Gibbins scored after 49 minutes and Kyle Dutson converted.

Dutson scored and converted the next try on 57 minutes after some good work by Carr.

Thornhill responded with a spell of pressure and they were rewarded with a good converted try on 62 minutes.

However, Trojans joy was shortlived as Kyle Littlewood crashed over from close range after Paul Greaves had been stopped just short of the line and Dutson again converted.

Thornhill never gave up and were rewarded on 70 minutes when a clever chip over the defence led to a good converted score.

It was Rovers who had the last word though when Liam Kendall scored his second try after some excellent approach work involving Lingard and Lee Dutson.

Richardson this time added the extras to send Sharlston into the last eight.

Thornhill return to Pennine League Division Two action on Saturday when they travel to Underbank aiming for a third win of the season.