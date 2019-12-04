Tillotson appointed new head coach at Shaw Cross Sharks

Shaw Cross Sharks have appointed Andrew Tillotson as their new head coach for the 2020 National Conference League season.

Tillotson has been in charge of the Sharks Pennine League team this winter, alongside assistant Martin Woodhead, and the pair are seen as the ideal partnership to take the Sharks forward following their relegation to NCL Division Three last season.

The Sharks are currently unbeaten in Pennine League Division Two, when Tillotson and Woodhead have given chances for a number of last season’s promising Under-16 and Under-18 players to cut their teeth in open age rugby.

Shaw Cross club chairman Brett Turner is delighted with the appointment and believes Tillotson and Woodhead are the ideal partnership to launch a Sharks revival.

Turner said: “Tilly and Martin have done a fantastic job so far and it really is encouraging to see them integrating the young lads into open age rugby so seamlessly.

“It was always what we hoped for when we decided to enter the winter league and they really have excelled in the short time they’ve had. With this in mind it made perfect sense when they applied for the NCL job to have that continuity and give them the opportunity that they’ve earned with the strong start they’ve made in their coaching careers. We had some fantastic candidates apply for the job and I’d like to thank them all.

“In Tilly we know that we have a man in charge that really has the club at heart. He’s been with us a long time as a player and the leadership that he showed on the field is really shining through off it.

“It’s an exciting time for us as a club to have a young, enthusiastic coaching team at the helm of a squad that has a very bright future.

With this appointment we’re thinking long term and I know that the coaches are too.”

The Sharks will hold a players meeting for anyone interested in playing NCL rugby at the club on Tuesday December 17 at 7.30pm in the members bar.

Three of Dewsbury’s National Conference League teams have now appointed new coaches, with Danny Ratcliffe taking over at Thornhill Trojans and Paul Heaton replacing Brendan Sheridan as head coach at Dewsbury Celtic, following their promotion to Division Two.