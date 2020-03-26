Tobin earns thrilling win over Fox to win Open Spring Singles Women’s title

Amy Tobin won the Thornhill Spring Singles Women’s competition on Saturday March 14.

She overcame Sarah Fox 21-20 in a thrilling final following an excellent day of ladies bowls in what proved to be one of the final competitions played before all matches were suspended.

Tobin began with an impressive 21-4 success over D Stancliffe in her first round match and then defeated S Baines 21-14 to progress into the quarter-finals.

Tobin overcame Karen Hill 21-12 in her last eight match and was then involved in two cracking matches to take the title.

She defeated Suzy Ladbrooke 21-19 in her semi-final and was involved in an even closer final, edging past Fox by the narrowest of margins.

Fox began the other half of the draw with a 21-14 success over A Ainley and then defeated S Barber 21-16 to reach the quarter-finals.

She got the better of F Tobin 21-18 in the last eight before defeating A Buckley 21-11 in the semi-finals only to fall agonisingly short in the final as Amy Tobin took the title.

Ladbrooke had reached the semi-finals with victories over L Whiteley (21-17), D Sturman (21-6) and N Farrar (21-16), while Buckley overcame L Hirst (21-8), H Simpson (21-13) and D Bray (21-9) as she progressed to the last four.

Organisers at Thornhill CBC thanked Steve Wainwright for his sponsorship.

Thornhill CBC Spring Open Singles

Women’s Competion

— Saturday March 14

First round: A Tobin 21, D Stancliffe 4; L Christopherson 14, S Baines 21; D Sturman 21, A Vickers 6; L Whiteley 17, S Ladbrooke 21; N Farrar 21, W Jackson 13; K Field 12, J Mallinson 21; S Fox 21, A Ainley 14; R Barber 21, J Best 6; S Westgarth 5, L Weatherill 21; E Tobin Walkover; P Lindley 15, D Bray 21; T McDermott 12, J Griffiths 21; A Buckley 21, L Hirst 8; H Simpson 21, S Hallas 15.

Second Round: Karen Hill Walkover; A Tobin 21, S Baines 14; D Sturman 6, S Ladbrooke 21; N Farrar 21, J Mallinson 12; S Fox 21, R Barber 16; L Weatherill 17, E Tobin 21; D Bray 21, J Griffiths 12; A Buckley 21, H Simpson 13.

Quarter-Finals: Karen Hill 12, A Tobin 21; S Ladbrooke 21, N Farrar 16; S Fox 21, E Tobin 18; D Bray 9, A Buckley 21.

Semi-finals: A Tobin 21, S Ladbrooke 19; S Fox 21, A Buckley 11.

Final: A Tobin 21, S Fox 20.

Winner: Amy Tobin.