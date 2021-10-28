Tom GIlmore and Jonny Campbell the big winners at Batley Bulldogs' annual awards

Tom Gilmore. Picture: Neville Wright

Winger Campbell took home the Rear of the Year and Coach’s Player of the Year while sharing the top try-scorer award with Bradford Bulls-bound Elliot Hall.

Half-back Gilmore was named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year after a fine debut campaign at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Full-back Luke Hooley was named the Coach’s Young Player of the Year while Dane Manning scooped the club’s Man of Steel. Half-back Ben White took home the Attendance Award after he featured in all of Batley’s fixtures this season.

Meanwhile, Josh Tonks has become the latest player to pen a new deal at Mount Pleasant for 2022.

The experienced second-rower has previously spent time in League One with Hunslet, Keighley Cougars and York City Knights as well as in the Championship with Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams.