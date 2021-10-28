Tom GIlmore and Jonny Campbell the big winners at Batley Bulldogs' annual awards
Tom Gilmore and Jonny Campbell were the big winners at Batley Bulldogs’ annual awards evening as they both claimed multiple awards for their exploits on the pitch in 2021.
Winger Campbell took home the Rear of the Year and Coach’s Player of the Year while sharing the top try-scorer award with Bradford Bulls-bound Elliot Hall.
Half-back Gilmore was named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year after a fine debut campaign at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.
Full-back Luke Hooley was named the Coach’s Young Player of the Year while Dane Manning scooped the club’s Man of Steel. Half-back Ben White took home the Attendance Award after he featured in all of Batley’s fixtures this season.
Meanwhile, Josh Tonks has become the latest player to pen a new deal at Mount Pleasant for 2022.
The experienced second-rower has previously spent time in League One with Hunslet, Keighley Cougars and York City Knights as well as in the Championship with Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams.
Elsewhere, former Batley player Brad Day has joined Newcastle Thunder after leaving Featherstone Rovers. Day joined Rovers from the Bulldogs ahead of the 2019 campaign and has now made the switch to the north east.