Tom Lillycrop returns to Batley as Bulldogs dealt with injury blows ahead of Swinton Lions clash

Batley Bulldogs have a number of injury concerns ahead of their crunch clash with Swinton Lions this weekend.

Head coach Craig Lingard was without wingers Dale Morton and Johnny Campbell for last week’s trip to Widnes Vikings.

Dave Scott was used on the wing by the Bulldogs but Lingard is hopeful the pair will be back to face the Lions.

He said: “We are up against it this week. Dale Morton pulled out late last week and it meant Dave Scott had to go on the wing. Johnny Campbell was also injured and we felt Dave Scott was the best option to go out on that wing.

“We hope that Johnny Campbell will be back this week and we hope Dale Morton will be back as well.”

The Bulldogs will assess the fitness of Anthony Bowman and Shaun Pick later in the week after the pair picked up slight knocks at Widnes.

Tyler Dickinson is close to full fitness but unlikely to make his return this weekend.

“Tyler Dickinson has been out since the start of the season and we hope he is not far off from coming back,” Lingard added.

“James Brown has got to see a specialist with a hand injury but he played through that against Widnes. We hope he is going to be available.”

Tom Lillycrop has returned to Batley after a stint in the 15-man code with local rugby union side Cleckheaton RUFC.

And Lingard hopes to have the front-rower back to full fitness around the beginning of March.

He said: “Tom Lillycrop is still working his way back to rugby league fitness after his rugby union stint. So he is a couple of weeks away as well.”

Niall Walker has left the Bulldogs after relocating down south. And Lingard admits it has left Batley light on numbers.

“We are a bit light on bodies now that Walker has left the club,” he added.

“We are a little bit thin on the ground for numbers at the minute.

“But that is what you have got to cope with. Normally you have to cope with this halfway through the season not at the very start.”