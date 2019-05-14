Trojans produce battling display in narrow defeat at Parkside

Thornhill Trojans once again produced a very solid and competitive performance but ended up with nothing to show for their efforts as they suffered a 12-2 defeat away to Hunslet Club Parkside in the National Conference Premier Division last Saturday.

The Trojans competed admirably throughout and pushed Hunslet all the way.

Thornhill had Joel Gibson and man-of-the-match Casey Johnson in fine form but were ultimately undone by two tries from the Hunslet team.

The second of these was an interception try and proved to be too much for Thornhill to recover from.

Thornhill battled hard in the first half and tested the Hunslet defence.

However, despite their enterprise the only return they had to show for this was a penalty goal from Joel Gibson.

The Trojans also suffered with the loss of Danny Ratcliffe in the fist half due to injury.

The talking point of the first half was Hunslet’s try. With Hunslet on the attack Gibson collided with an attacking player.

Both players went to ground as it appeared the ball had ben lost.

Players stopped expecting the referee’s whistle to sound but Josh Murphy cleverly played on leaving the Thornhill players looking in the direction of the referee.

The try was scored by Murphy and Danny Rowse converted.

The second half was an equally tense affair with the teams standing toe to toe.

There was nothing to separate the two teams until stand off Andy Hullock intercepted a pass from Luke Haigh on the half way line.

Hullock raced away covering nearly half the length of the field to score a try which Jamie Fields converted.

This really was hard line for the Trojans. A great effort but they left with nothing to show.

Defeat leaves the Trojans second-bottom in the Premier Division standings, level on two points with Kells, one behind Rochdale Mayfield and three adrift of Leigh Miners Rangers, who are in ninth place.

Thornhill travel to Underbank Rangers on Saturday aiming for their second win of the season.

Underbank go into the game buoyed by a terrific win last week as they fought back from 22-4 down at the break to triumph 28-22 at Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Tom England was star of the show as he bagged a hat-trick which climaxed with the match-winner in the closing seconds when the winger following up his own kick-through to pounce and Richard Pogson landed his fourth goal.

England had earlier produced a superb tackle to deny Heath’s Andy Lea a certain try, which could have given the hosts an unassailable 28-4 lead.

Owen Restall sparked Underbank’s rally on 50 minutes, Jakob Garside crossed and England, who had nipped over on the half-hour, helped Rangers restore parity 15 minutes from time, Pogson goaling that effort from the touchline.

Thatto had led through tries by Ben Heyes, Mike Stark, Matty Norton and Brad Ashurst, three of which Bobbie Goulding converted.

Dewsbury Moor appeared on course for their first win of the season in Division One as they led Skirlaugh 24-12 after 50 minutes.

However, Skirlaugh responded with a three-try blast from John Gay, Tyler Pelham and, on 62 minutes, Dan Kitching with Carl Puckering adding four goals as they turned the game to win 28-26.

Moor, whose only response was Aiden Ineson’s fifth goal, had led through a brace apiece for Sam Thornton and George Croisdale, while Scott Mountain and Wes Newton claimed the visitors’ early tries.

Moor are bottom, without a point from their opening eight games but only trail Saddleworth Rangers by a point.

Moor travel to third-bottom Oulton Raiders looking to break their duck on Saturday.