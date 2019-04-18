Trojans show promise but fail to prevent league loss to Lock Lane

Thornhill Trojans slipped to the foot of National Conference Premier Division after they suffered a 32-22 defeat to Lock Lane last Saturday.

A hat-trick of tries from Lock Lane full-back Tom Sowerby condemned Thornhill to defeat in Overthorpe Park.

Thornhill battled hard and were in the lead until the final 20 minutes but a second half slump saw the much needed league points slip through their fingers and the Lock Lane team emerge victorious.

The Trojans welcomed back Danny Ratcliffe with Liam Morley moved to full-back and George Woodcock to the wing.

These changes looked to have given Thornhill a boost and for long periods they gave Lock Lane a run for their money.

Morley particularly looked impressive, while there was also a good showing from the strong running George Stott and man-of-the-match Casey Johnson.

Sowerby scored the first try when a pass put him away from just inside Thornhill’s half and Nathan Fozzard converted.

There was no panic as the Trojans seemed to take control in the build up to half-time.

Danny Ratcliffe took the ball 20 metres from the Lock Lane try line and a deft shrug of the shoulders saw him power over. George Woodcock converted.

Thornhill maintained the momentum as Jake Wilson surged forward and twisted over for a try. Woodcock goaled.

Sowerby scored his second when a missed tackle allowed Lock Lane to make progress.

Woodcock pulled off a fantastic last ditch tackle to hold them short but a quick play the ball saw Sowerby plunge over and Fozzard converted.

Early in the second half Thornhill restored their lead when Jake Ratcliffe made a raid on the try line and althoug the ball appeared to come lose, he pounced and the try was awarded, with Woodcock converting.

The decision angered Lock Lane, who raised their game.

A try from Luke Trigg was welcomed by cheers from the visiting supporters before Thornhill’s defence was left exposed as Lock Lane worked the ball out wide and Craig Savage scrambled over for a try.

An off load in the tackle close to the Thornhill line provided enough space for Sowerby to go over for a try at the side of