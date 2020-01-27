Understrength Thornhill A suffer defeat at hands of Pennine leaders Fryston

With the first team Challenge Cup game taking place on the adjacent pitch at Overthorpe Park, Thornhill’s second string were understrength for the visit of Pennine League Division Two leaders Fryston Warriors and they were subsequently beaten 48-0.

Thornhill had beaten Fryston earlier in the season but there was to be no repeat as Fryston gained revenge to maintain a four point lead over Shaw Cross Sharks at the top of the table.

It was one way traffic from the very start as Fryston soon used their slicks skills to split the home defence with Brandon Ward going in at the corner.

Jae Priest landed a magnificent touchline conversion and went on to kick three out of three attempts before he left the field.

Bradley Roberts and Jae Priest masterminded things for the young Fryston side and the latter danced his way through for the visitors second try.

Danny Jarrett showed a clean pair of heels to notch the third try before Warriors coach Paul Tomlinson started to rotate his side and Jack Robinson popped up to score Fryston’s fourth and final try of the first half soon after he was introduced.

Bradly Roberts landed the conversion and he also had a 100 per cent record with the boot by landing five out five.

Fryston continued to dominate with the slope now in their favour and Brandon Ward copied his first half try by scooting in at the corner before prop Ayden Windmill crashed over.

Thornhill, to their credit, never gave up but without their senior players they could not break the stranglehold that Fryston had on the game and Brighton Mhirza emphasized that by shooting through a large hole in their defence to score Fryston’s next try.

Morgan Jones ran in the Warriors final try of the game to round of their win.

Defeat leaves the Trojans fourth in the table with four wins and four defeats from their eight matches and they will look to have a stronger side on duty for Saturday’s derby trip to Shaw Cross.

Saturday night also sees a re-union of the Trojans side who famously defeated Sheffield Eagles in the Challenge Cup 20 years ago.