Upper Hopton hold their nerve to seal crucial win in relegation battle

Upper Hopton handed themselves a relegation lifeline in Halifax League Division One last Saturday thanks to an eight-run win over Southowram.

Victory leaves Upper Hopton five points clear of second-bottom Southowram with just two matches remaining after the Mirfield side held their nerve in a tight finish.

Hopton posted 158-9 from their 45 overs when batting first after opener Ian Wightman hit 37 at the top of the innings.

Charlie Gallagher led the way with 53 not out, in a patient innings which included five fours and a six.

Yasir Mahmood (52) and Tariq Mahmood (36) appeared to be guiding Southowram to victory before both falling to Gallagher.

The all-rounder finished with 5-41 from 12.4 overs but in a pulsating finish, Southowram required nine runs to win from the final three balls when number 11 batsman Jawad Mahmood was run out, as Hopton secured victory.

Mount secured a four-wicket win over bottom side Bridgeholme to give Hopton’s survival hopes a further boost.

Bridgeholme were dismissed for 154 in 36.4 overs as Mahmad Kayat claimed 5-28, with support coming from Fakir Laher (4-65).

Imran Rawat led the Mount reply, top scoring with 70 from just 39 balls including 10 fours and four sixes.

Mahmad Makda (28) supported before Ismail Mayat saw Mount to victory with an unbeaten 37, despite Sajjad Mahmood claiming 3-70.

Mount Seconds took another step towards winning the Second Teams Premier Division title with a 98-run victory over Bridgeholme.

Nazir Patel (60) led the Mount innings and with support from Suleman Rawat (38), Imran Kayat (34), Yusuf Kayat (32) and Zubayr Karolia (31) they posted 272 all out, with Bilal Mahmood taking 4-26

Ahmed Hussain hit 82 in reply but although opener Keith Hudson chipped in with 34, Bridgeholme were bowled out for 174 as Siraj Patel (5-41) and Jabir Patel (4-50) did the damage.

Zafar Iqbal struck 84 as Bradley and Colnebridge Seconds posted 164-9 but Upper Hopton eased to 166-5 as opener Rob Wild (56) and Daniel Martin (38no) led them to their victory target.