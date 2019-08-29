Victory sees Woodlands on the brink of Premier title

Woodlands will clinch the Allrounder Bradford Premier League Division title on Saturday if they take 11 points from their trip to Undercliffe.

They lie on the brink of securing a first league title since 2012 and completing the double following a thrilling victory over nearest challengers Bradford and Bingley by just six runs.

Woodlands looked to be heading for defeat until a dramatic finale saw Bingley lose their last four wickets for just 10 runs.

Yorkshire player Harry Brook appeared to be steering Bingley to victory when he raced to 39 but after he was run out it sparked a dramatic collapse.

Muhammad Bilal (3-36) and Brad Schmulian (3-14) did most of the damage as Bingley were bowled out for 125.

Brook had earlier claimed 4-41 as Woodlands were dismissed for 131.

There was another thrilling finish to the game at Bennett Lane, where Pudsey St Lawrence pulled off a dramatic one-run victory over Hanging Heaton.

Opener Charlie Best (75) led the way for St Lawrence and was well supported by Australian Joel Curtis (64) and Harry Cullingford (39) as the visitors posted 250-5, with David Stiff taking 3-55.

Ben Kohler-Cadmore led the Hanging Heaton reply with a superb innings of 105, including two sixes and 13 fours.

Captain Gary Fellows supported with 52 but in a dramatic finish, Heaton finished on 249-8 as they could only manage a single off the final ball when needing three to win.

Farsley wrapped up a quickfire seven-wicket win over Cleckheaton as overseas player Pat Kruger produced stunning figures of 7-19 with the visitors dismissed for just 48.

Only number 10 batsman Jonathan Whiteoak (17) spared them from greater embarrassment before Farsley powered to victory in just 8.5 overs.

Methley moved out of the relegation zone after an eight wicket win over Wrenthorpe, who slip into the bottom two, while Lightcliffe are now at the foot of the table after they were bowled out for 107 in an eight wicket defeat to Townville.