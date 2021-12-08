Inception Racing team manager Bas Leinders accepts trophies on behalf of on behalf of drivers Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Nick Moss and Joe Osborne at the GT Sport 2021 Awards Ceremony. Picture: Optimum Motorsport

International GT Open winners received recognition for their achievements in the past season with Inception team manager Bas Leinders there to collect silverware on behalf of his drivers.

Inception’s Brendan Iribe and Ollie Millroy were winners of the pro-am classification with Nick Moss and Joe Osborne third.

The drivers were well under way with preparations for the final round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour therefore it was the team manager who was able to attend to pick up the well deserved trophies.

In the end the South Africa race was cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but it could not take the gloss off a successful season for the Wakefield-based team.

Bas Leinders said: "The Optimum Motorsport crew worked hard all year long to conquer the pro-am title with Brendan Iribe and Ollie Millroy and the cherry on top was the overall win of Nick Moss and Joe Osborne, who finished third in the Championship.