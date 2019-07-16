Ward’s sponsored head shave raises over £4,000 for breast cancer charities

Batley Bulldogs prop Michael Ward has raised over £4,000 for charity by holding a sponsored head shave after last Sunday’s game with York City Knights.

Ward went ahead with the sponsored head shave in memory of Beverley Nicholas, wife of Batley chairman Kevin, who passed away recently following a battle with breast cancer.

A large crowded of Bulldogs and York fans stayed behind after the match to watch the head shave, while Ward auctioned off chances to help cut his hair and shave his head and beard.

The incredible generosity of those present, including visiting supporters and players from York, helped raise almost £1,200 during the shave.

Ward was joined by Knights fan Nikki Wilson, who also had his head shaved, which raised a further £200.

Further donations via Just Giving, which including gift aid, now stands at just over £3,000 and by Monday morning, the total figure raised stood at £4,195.

Beverley recently lost a long battle with cancer and Ward immediately spoke to Batley chairman Kevin Nicholas to discuss the plan.

Sponsorship money raised will be donated to breast cancer charities as part of Beverley’s Pink Weekend fundraiser, which will go ahead in August, while his hair will be donated to The Little Princess Trust charity, an organisation that aim to provide real hair wigs to children and young people that have lost theirs due to cancer treatments and other conditions.

Ward’s Just Giving Page remains open as the Bulldogs move towards their Pink Weekend to be held early next month with a host of other fundraising events planned by the club, when the team will once again play in a one-off pink strip.

Donations to Ward’s fund can be made by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pinkweekendheadshave.