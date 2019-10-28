Wembley cup final double header confirmed for July next year

THE 1895 Cup will continue next season, the Rugby Football League (RFL) have confirmed.

Tickets have gone on sale for the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, July 18 and the RFL say the 1895 Cup showpiece will be staged on the same day for the second successive season.

The inaugural 1895 competition, featuring teams from the lower divisions, was won last August by Sheffield Eagles who beat Widnes Vikings in a game played at Wembley immediately after the Challenge Cup decider between Warrington Wolves and St Helens. Dates for both competitions will be confirmed next month, along with Betfred Super League, Championship and League One fixtures, but it will be the first time the Challenge Cup final has been played in July.

The RFL have launched an early-bird offer of 25 per cent off the price of all seats, meaning tickets now start from £15 for adults and £3.75 for children under 16.

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said: “It’s an earlier date for Wembley in 2020 and it’s great to be able to offer these early-bird prices to our loyal supporters who buy their tickets early every year – as well as to attract some new ones.

“The offer will apply for a limited number of tickets, so we’d advise supporters to move quickly before they sell out.”

The offer is currently available through the RFL’s new ticketing website eticketing.co.uk/rugbyleague