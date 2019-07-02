Whitehead bags hat-trick in key win for Batley Boys

Batley Boys moved above local rivals Dewsbury Celtic into the top three in National Conference Division Three thanks to a 46-10 victory over Hensingham last Saturday.

The Boys are in a fine form and followed up a midweek win over Celtic by winning their game in hand over their Dewsbury rivals to move within two points of joint leaders Woolston Rovers and Hunslet Warriors.

The Boys were never behind but were only 18-10 ahead at half-time, before cutting loose in the second period.

Josh Whitehead followed up a first half try by adding two more to complete a hat-trick, with Gav Davis, Jordan Brown and Matt Sheridan also crossing.

Adam Bingham finished with five goals and Luke Sheridan improved two scores.

Bingham and Josh Knowles claimed Batley’s other first half tries, while the Cumbrians were unable to add to touchdowns for Callum Morgan and Chris Smith, one of which Callum Sirkett goaled.

Batley Boys travel to mid-table Waterhead Warriors on Saturday, when Dewsbury Celtic return to action with a key clash at home to leaders Woolston Rovers.

Shaw Cross Sharks aim to move out of the bottom two in Division Two when they visit West Bowling.

Dewsbury Moor visit Skirlaugh hoping to move off the foot of Division One, while Thornhill Trojans travel to Thatto Heath Crusaders in the Premier Division.