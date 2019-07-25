Wilson and Hitchen secure victory in opening Mirfield Old Bank qualifier

Lower Hopton pair Graeme Wilson and Robert Hitchen were the first qualifiers from the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles competition. me Wilson and Robert Hitchen were the first qualifiers from the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles competition.

They defeated Dave Fox and Scott Tattersley (Kirkheaton Cons) 49-40 in the final of Monday’s opening qualifier.

Qualifying rounds continue tonight (Thursday) and next Monday.

Thursday July 25: P Ingleby & M Bramall (Lower Hopton/Thongsbridge) v G Smith & R Prosser (Birmingham), D Missere & A Whitaker (Dearne) v P Heap & M Gillies (Oldham).

Monday July 29: G Smith & N Greenhalgh (Lower Hopton/Manchester) v M Bower & R Thompson (Sheffield), A Tattersley & W Moseley (Lower Hopton/Crosland Moor) v S Fisher & C Scorah (Denby Grange).

Wayne Ditchfield (Eccleston) and Gerald Merry (Tarporley) were the first qualifiers in the £5,300 Brighouse Classic sponsored by Damart.

Ditchfield beat Andy Mitchell (Thornhill) 21-7 in the final game and Merry left David Jackson (Macclesfield) on 12.

The action continues with heat two tomorrow (Friday)evening.

Full draw, Friday 6.30pm: Dan Petcher (Derby) v Tony Bannister (Mytholmroyd), John Armitage (Pudsey) v James Martin (Huddersfield), Gareth Nicholson (Halifax) v James Thomas (Sheffield), Tom Eccles (Rochdale) v Robbie Ellis (Skipton), Ben Stapleton (Rochdale) v Brian Smith (Derby), Graham Hirst (Mirfield) v Marc Armitage (Pudsey), Tommy Johnstone (Poynton) v Jonny Wood (Crossgates), Andy Gilroy (Bradford) v Kieran Bannister (Mytholmroyd)

Yorkshire Crown Green Bowling Ladies team securedtheir place in the Inter-County Championship semi-final following another fantastic win last Sunday when they completed their first round set of games with a 117 point victory over North Warwickshire.

The home team, playing at Rastrick BC, had a brilliant start when reserve Lynda Drury (New Mill) earned a 21-1 victory, followed by Karen Gant (Meltham) 21-8 before Chloe Hirst (Hove Edge) and Julie Mallinson (Lockwood Cons) enjoyed 21-7 wins in Yorkshire’s total of 103 points.

The away team also performed well with Jacquie Haigh (Meltham) winning 21-10 and Lorraine Hirst (Linthwaite Hall) winning 21-11.

The team will face Shropshire in the semi-final on Sunday 18th August.

At Rastrick: Lynda Drury (New Mill) 21, Yvonne Painter 1; Karen Gant (Meltham) 21, Kath French 8; Linda Gledhill (New Mill) 21, Sharon Percival 13; Alicia Beaumont (Meltham) 21, Molly Tonks 12; Joanne Marsden (Rastrick) 21, Sue Linstead 17; Suzanne Howarth (New Mill) 21, Brenda Viney 13; Jane Hollingworth (Marsh Utd) 20, Charlotte Biddle 21; Chloe Ghaffar (Meltham) 21, Amy Price 15; Sophie Brown (Farnley Tyas) 21 Vicki Buckley 10; Chloe Hirst (Hove Edge) 21, Pat Moore 7; Julie Mallinson (Lockwood Cons) 21, Catherine Stevens 7; Jasmine Kendall (Meltham)18, Kate Williams 21.

At Haunchwood S&C: Nichole Farrar (Whitkirk) 10, Christine Davies 21; Alexis Lunn-Gadd (Ossett Flying Horse) 21, Tina Pettit 17; Jacquie Haigh (Meltham) 21, Julie Harrison 10; Emma Tobin (Whitkirk) 21, Liz Buckley 14; Helen Gilroy (Rufford Park) 21, Wendy Smart 15; Amy Tobin (Whitkirk) 18, Kirsty Farndon 21; Alex Edmondson (Pudsey BC) 17, Vicki Fryer 21; Viv Abell (Skipton Broughton Road) 4, Grace Davies 21; Suzy Ladbrooke (Lockwood Cons) 21, Lynn Percival 17; Karen Hill (Ossett Flying Horse) 21, Amy Evans 19; Lorraine Hirst (Linthwaite Hall) 21, Sonia Robson 11; Andrea Buckley (New Mill) 21, Alyson Evans 16.