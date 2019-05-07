Win weekend tickets to see Summer Bash in Blackpool as Rams tackle Bulldogs

Rugby League’s Summer Bash returns to Blackpool on the weekend of May 18 and 19 with a full round of Championship matches taking place at Bloomfield Road.

Supporters will have the chanc e to enjoy all the action of the Betfred Championship alongside live entertainment in a fan zone.

We are giving away three pairs of weekend tickets to the Summer Bash in Blackpool.

All you have to do is answer the followig question and return entries to DewsburySport@ywng.co.uk by Monday May 13.

Tickets are in the general admission seating areas and are non-transferrable.

Each pair of tickets will gain for access on both the Saturday and the Sunday of the event.

Batley Bulldogs take on Dewsbury Rams in the second Heavy Woollen derby of the season with the rivals heavy already met at Tetley’s Stadium on Good Friday.

Question: What was the score when Dewsbury met Batley in that fixture?

To purchase tickets for the Summer Bash visit www.rugby-league.com/tickets.