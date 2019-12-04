Woodlands begin Bradford Premier Division title defence with Methley trip

Woodlands will begin their defence of the Allrounder Bradford Premier League title with a trip to Methley on Saturday April 18 2020.

All divisions will begin on the third Saturday in April — a week earlier than last season — with the Premier Division campaign due to end on Saturday September 5 to allow for the Yorkkshire Premier Leagues play-offs.

The remaining three Bradford League divisions will conclude on Saturday September 12.

Batley mark their return to the top flight with an opening day trip to Wrenthorpe, while fellow promoted side Morley welcome Farsley to Scatcherd Lane.

Last season’s runners-up Townville, who this week announced the signing of Yorkshire fast bowler Ben Coad for 2020, start at home to Hanging Heaton, while Cleckheaton kick off with a trip to New Farnley.

Birstall, who won promotion to the newly named Division One last season, start with a trip to Lightcliffe, relegated from the top flight last term, Carlton, winners of Championship Two last season, begin life at the higher level away to Gomersal.

Hartshead Moor start their second tier season with a home game against Pudsey Congs, while a much-changed East Bierley outfit begin a new era with a trip to Baildon.

Spen Victoria start their Division Two season at home to Wakefield St Michaels, while Hopton Mills visit Buttershaw St Pauls.

Bradford Premier League opening day fixtures —Saturday, April 18

Premier Division: Wrenthorpe v Batley, Methley v Woodlands, Pudsey St Lawrence v Bradford & Bingley, Morley v Farsley, New Farnley v Cleckheaton, Townville v Hanging Heaton.

Division One: Gomersal v Carlton, Hartshead Moor v Pudsey Congs, Keighley v Bankfoot, Baildon v East Bierley, Undercliffe v Ossett, Lightcliffe v Birstall.

Division Two: Spen Victoria v Wakefield St Michael’s, Bowling Old Lane v Sandal, Hunslet Nelson v Hopton Mills, Buttershaw St Paul’s v Scholes, Northowram Fields v Yeadon, East Ardsley v Jer Lane.

Division Three: Great Preston v Brighouse, Windhill & Daisy Hill v East Leeds, Altofts v Heckmondwike & Carlinghow, Liversedge v Oulton, Crossbank Methodists v Adwalton, Rodley v Gildersome & Farnley Hill.

Second Teams

Premier Division: Batley v Gomersal, Woodlands v Bowling Old Lane, Bankfoot v Pudsey St Lawrence, East Bierley v Morley, Yeadon v New Farnley, Hanging Heaton v Lightcliffe.

Div 1: Carlton v Great Preston, Pudsey Congs v Methley, Bradford & Bingley v Keighley, Farsley v Baildon, Cleckheaton v Northowram Fields, Jer Lane v East Ardsley.

Div 2: Wakefield St Michael’s v Wrenthorpe, Sandal v Hartshead Moor, Hopton Mills v Altofts, Oulton v Liversedge, Ossett v Undercliffe, Birstall v Townville.

Div 3: Brighouse v Spen Victoria, East Leeds v Windhill & Daisy Hill, Heckmondwike & Carlinghow v Hunslet Nelson, Scholes v Buttershaw St Paul’s, Adwalton v Crossbank Methodists, Gildersome & Farnley Hill v Rodley.