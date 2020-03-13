Woodlands book Lord’s date after reaching National Indoor Six-a-Side finals

Woodlands Cricket Club have booked a place in the ECB Indoor Six-A-Side National Finals at Lord’s later this month.

Woodlands had qualified for the regional finals, which were held at Bolton Arena last Sunday, after winning the qualifying rounds to be crowned Yorkshire champions and then secured a 45-run victory over Cherry Willingham, of Lincolnshire, at the Headingley Indoor School.

Woodlands negotiated their semi-final early in the day at Bolton which set up a regional final against Tynemouth.

Muhammad Bilal proved the match winner against Tynemouth as he produced a devastating spell of bowling to secure a 72-run win.

Bilal struck a brisk 36 not out when Woodlands batted first as he and Liam Collins (47no) led the Bradford Premier League champions to a total of 135-4 in their 12 overs, with Elliot Richardson chipping in with 20.

Left-arm paceman Bilal then destroyed the Tynemouth innings with a stunning burst of 5-14 from his three overs.

Bilal’s fast inswinging yorkers proved devastating as Tynemouth were bowled out for 63 in just 7.3 overs.

Woodlands will now travel to Lord’s for the indoor finals on Saturday, March 29, where they have been paired against face Kent side Broadstairs in the second semi-final at the home of cricket.

The winners will face Swindon or Welsh side Neyland in the final.

Greg Finn, Tim Jackson and Rob Medcalf made up the triumphant Woodlands side.

Finn had led the way with 40 not out as Woodlands defeated Sheffield University in the Yorkshire area finals at the end of January.

Jackson made 27 in the Woodlands total of 108-5 from 12 overs before Sheffield University were bowled out for 55 in 8.3 overs of their reply.

Jackson (26no), Elliot Richardson (25no), Bilal (26no) and Collins (21no) helped Woodlands post 131-1 in their game against Cherry Willingham, who were then restricted to 86-4, as the Oakenshaw side secured a place in last week’s regional finals in Bolton and eventually saw them book a date at Lord’s.