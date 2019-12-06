Woodlands to host Batley as Priestley Cup throws up intriguing first round ties

Woodlands will launch their bid for a hat-trick of Priestley Cup wins with a home tie against Premier Division new boys Batley on Sunday April 26.

Woodlands were awarded the trophy in 2018 when Farsley forfeited the final, while they defeated New Farnley in last season’s final on their way to completing a Bradford League and Cup double.

There is a second all-Premier Division clash which sees last season’s Premier Division runners-up Townville hosting Hanging Heaton, there is an all first division derby clash with Hartshead Moor entertaining East Bierley, while Cleckheaton visit Ossett.

Priestley Cup first round draw (Sunday, April 26, Reserve Sunday, May 3): Woodlands v Batley, Lightcliffe v Wrenthorpe, Pudsey Congs v Bradford & Bingley, Hartshead Moor v East Bierley, Carlton v New Farnley, Morley v Baildon, Ossett v Cleckheaton, Townville v Hanging Heaton. Byes: Birstall, Methley, Gomersal, Bankfoot, Farsley, Pudsey St Lawrence, Keighley and Undercliffe,

Round 2 — Sunday, May 17 Reserve Sunday, May 31.

Round 3 — Sunday, June 14, Reserve Sunday, June 21.

Semi-finals (Sunday, July 26, Reserves Sunday August 9 &16). Final (Sunday, August 23, Reserve Monday, August 31)

Liversedge have been paired at home to Sandal in the first round of next season’s Jack Hampshire Cup, with 2019 winners Yeadon one of the eight teams receiving a bye.

Scholes, relegated from Division One last season, visit Jer Lane, Hopton Mills travel top Brighouse and Crossbank Methodists face a trip to Great Preston.

Jack Hampshire Cup first round draw (Sunday, May 3, Reserve Sunday, May 17): Liversedge v Sandal, Wakefield St Michael’s v Gildersome & Farnley Hill, Jer Lane v Scholes, Brighouse v Hopton Mills. Altofts v Rodley, Great Preston v Crossbank Methodists East Leeds v Windhill & Daisy Hill, Buttershaw St Paul’s v Hunslet Nelson. Byes: Yeadon, East Ardsley, Oulton, Spen Victoria, Adwalton, Heckmondwike & Carlinghow, Bowling Old Lane, Northowram Fields.

Round 2 — Sunday, June 14, Reserve Sunday, June 21.

Round 3 — Sunday, June 28, Reserve Sunday July 12.

Semi-finals — Sunday, July 26, Reserve Sunday, August 2.

Final — Sunday, August 16, Reserve Sunday, September 6.

A total of 35 sides have entered next season’s Priestley Shield, with local sides Batley, Hanging Heaton, East Bierley, Ossett, Hartshead Moor, Gomersal, Woodlands, Cleckheaton, Birstall and Spen Victoria all receiving byes to the second round.

Holders New Farnley will feature in one of the three ties in the first round as they host Pudsey Congs on Sunday May 3, which also sees Yeadon hosting Wrenthorpe and Undercliffe visiting Jer Lane.

Priestley Shield first round draw (Sunday April 26, Reserve Sunday, May 3): Yeadon v Wrenthorpe, New Farnley v Pudsey Congs, Jer Lane v Undercliffe.

Byes: Bowling Old Lane, Methley, Baildon, Morley, Windhill & Daisy Hill, Altofts, East Ardsley, Sandal, Townville, Farsley, Bradford & Bingley, Bankfoot, Lightcliffe, Batley, Hanging Heaton, East Bierley, Pudsey St Lawrence, Ossett, Keighley, Carlton, Hartshead Moor, Northowram Fields, Gomersal, Woodlands, Cleckheaton, Birstall, Buittershaw St Paul’s, Spen Victoria and Great Preston

Round 2 — Sunday, May 31, Reserve Sunday, June 14.

Round 3 — Sunday, June 28, Reserve July 12.

Round 4 — Sunday, July 19, Reserve July 26

Semi-Finals — Sunday, August 9 Reserve August 16. Final — Sunday September 6, Reserve Sunday September 13.