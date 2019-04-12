Yorkshire trio target World Bowls glory at Spen

The World Club Championships bowls finals take place at Spen Victoria this Sunday with eight of the UK’s top teams competing for honours.

There is sure to be a decent crowd in attendance as Yorkshire have three representatives in Lower Hopton, Pudsey and Thongsbridge.

The final two qualifying places were booked last Sunday.

South Yorkshire side Bradfield crashed out to Greville Arms BC in the first round while Thugoland’s victory over North Midlands side Athertone Cons saw them play Merseyside team Eccleston bidding to reach finals day.

It was the Merseyside team who came through an exciting game to win by only four chalks.

The other play off was between The Greville Arms, representing Warwick & Worcester, against North Lancs & Fylde Side Marton Institute and they eased through winning by 24 chalks.

Finals days Sunday April 14

Quarter Finals

Green 1: Dudley Dell (Staffordshire) v Ashton CC (Greater Manchester), Greville Arms BC (Warwick &Worcester) v Eccleston (Merseyside).

Green 2: Pudsey (British Parks) v Lower Hopton (Yorkshire), The George (Warwick & Worcester) v Thongsbridge (Yorkshire).