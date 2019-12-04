Paintings of local cricket grounds to be showcased at exhibition

An exhibition showcasing paintings from a number of Allrounder Bradford League cricket grounds will take place next Tuesday (December 10) at the newly refurbished Black Bull Pub in Dewsbury town centre from 7pm.

Local artist John Crowhurst has visited the majority of grounds in the Bradford Premier League and Championship and around 40 of his paintings will be on display.

The event will be in aid of the Dickie Bird Foundation, with the former Test umpire joining John and organiser Peter Mason, who was involved in the refurbishment of the Black Bull.

Crowhurst was himself an excellent cricketer, who was on Yorkshire’s books for a time and captained Hanging Heaton during the 1960s, including to a Heavy Woollen Cup final win and Central Yorkshire League double success in 1969.

John has also had a book published — ‘A Brush With a Verse’ — chartering paintings of a number of local venues and this will also be available on Tuesday, with proceeds going to the Dickie Bird Foundation.

The evening will also include carol singing by the Dewsbury Minster Choir.