Parish suffer loss at hands of champions-elect Swaine

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers slipped to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership champions-elect Hoylandswaine last Saturday.

Parish are now 10 points adrift at the foot of the table and need a huge turnaround in their remaining five matches if they are to get out of trouble.

Hoylandswaine are now on the brink of retaining the Byrom Shield and could clinch the title with victory over Delph and Dobcross this weekend.

Seven visiting batsmen managed to record double figures but none were able to go on and make a match winning score.

Daniel Broadbent (32) was the highest scorer, while Mohammad Suleman chipped in with 26 not out as Parish were bowled out for 183.

Adnan Ghani returned figures of 4-39 and has now claimed 47 wickets this season, while Gurman Randhawa picked up 3-30 taking his tally for the campaign to 85.

Parish had brief hope in reply after opening bowler Dan Hope (3-54) removed the two opening Hoylandswaine batsmen cheaply and reduced the home side to 20-2.

Anwar (100no) then showed his class with a 96-ball century which included 14 fours and four sixes.

Chris Holliday (33) and Max Joice (24no) also contributed as Hoylandswaine moved to the brink of retaining the title.

Parish host third-bottom Shelley on Saturday knowing they need to win to have any hope of avoiding relegation and a return to the Championship after just one season.

Moorlands suffered a narrow seven-run defeat at home to Armitage Bridge.

Darrell Sykes (6-60) was in fine form with the ball for Moorlands, who had the visitors 10-2 early on.

Robin Broom led the Armitage Bridge recovery as he struck a fine century from 102 balls.

He made 113 before becoming one of Sykes’ victims as he helped his side post 246 all out.

Moorlands looked on course for victory as they reached 182-3 with captain Andrew Fortis (84) and Dave Winn (72) putting them in control.

Bridge made the breakthrough when second teamer Joe Atkin (1-24) removed Fortis and Winn was then dismissed by New Zealander Tony Treadaway, both falling to catches by Danny Moorhouse.

It sparked a dramatic collapse as spinner Jaycub Curtling (2-53) was introduced and in the nervy final overs the home side’s batsmen were suffocated as Moorlands were unable to get over the line as they finished on 239-7.

Moorlands, who are eighth in the table, visit lowly Cawthorne on Saturday aiming for a winning return.

Mirfield slipped to a agonising three-run defeat against Hall Bower.

Opener Matthew Crane struck 65 not out, while Ryan Beaney hit 60 as Hall Bower made 173-8, with Emma Bolt (3-46) pick of the Mirfield bowlers.

Andrew Young (38) and Wilbur Pomorin (31) were the leading scorers but Mirfield lost wickets at regular intervals and they finished agonisingly short when they were bowled out in 49.4 overs.