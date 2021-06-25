Batley Bulldogs staying wary of in-form Halifax Panthers

HEAD COACH: Craig Lingard. Picture: Ed Sykes\SWpix.com.

Batley go into the contest on a three-game winning streak and with seven victories from their nine league matches this year.

Halifax endured a stuttering start to the campaign but since a surprise defeat at Oldham earlier this year, Simon Grix’s side have won five of their last six fixtures - only losing to unbeaten Featherstone Rovers.

In their five wins over that period, they have scored at least 30 points in each victory and conceded just 22 points in 400 minutes of rugby.

“Halifax are the form team at the minute, outside of Featherstone and Toulouse,” said Lingard.

“They are not only winning games but winning games well, they aren’t conceding a lot of points and they are scoring plenty of their own.

“We know it is going to be a difficult game. They have got a strong pack, it is going to be a battle in the middle.

“Our middles will need to set the tone, like they did in the Cup game, and I have no doubt they will be revved up to try and get one over on us.”