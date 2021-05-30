Betfred Championship/League One - Batley triumph but Rams and Hunslet suffer hefty defeats
cELLAR DWELLERS Swinton Lions created a slight stir at Mount Pleasant before going down to Batley Bulldogs, 26-12.
The Lions led 10-6 but could only muster a couple of penalty points against the hosts after the break.
Hooker Ben Kaye, loose-forward James Brown, winger Jodie Broughton and replacement rake Alistair Leek crossed for Batley’s four tries with centre Dale Morton landing the two-pointers.
The Bulldogs are sitting pretty on the Championship ladder in fourth just two points adrift of Bradford Bulls, in third.
Dewsbury Rams never really hit top gear at London Broncos where it finished 30-10 to the hosts.
Loose-forward Sam Wood and winger Andy Gabriel managed to cross the opposition whitewash, with Paul Sykes landing a first-half conversion.
But at 18-6 down at half-time, the second half was always going to be a bit of an uphill struggle for the visitors who now sit 10th in an increasingly congested Championship mid-table.
London are fifth, just a point behind Batley.
In League One, Hunslet’s hoped-for recovery failed to materialise at Keighley Cougars where they were beaten by the hosts, 40-0 - but only after keeping the game scoreless for 50 minutes.