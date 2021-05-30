Betfred Championship/League One - Batley triumph but Rams and Hunslet suffer hefty defeats

James Brown, a try scorer for Batley Bulldogs in Sunday's home win over Swinton Lions. Picture: Ash Allen/SWpix.com.

The Lions led 10-6 but could only muster a couple of penalty points against the hosts after the break.

Hooker Ben Kaye, loose-forward James Brown, winger Jodie Broughton and replacement rake Alistair Leek crossed for Batley’s four tries with centre Dale Morton landing the two-pointers.

The Bulldogs are sitting pretty on the Championship ladder in fourth just two points adrift of Bradford Bulls, in third.

Andy Gabriel, a try scorer for Dewsbury Rams in their defeat at London Broncos on Sunday. Picture: Paul Butterfield.

Dewsbury Rams never really hit top gear at London Broncos where it finished 30-10 to the hosts.

Loose-forward Sam Wood and winger Andy Gabriel managed to cross the opposition whitewash, with Paul Sykes landing a first-half conversion.

But at 18-6 down at half-time, the second half was always going to be a bit of an uphill struggle for the visitors who now sit 10th in an increasingly congested Championship mid-table.

London are fifth, just a point behind Batley.