The 17-year-old centre is a member of Rhinos’ full-time squad, but has joined Batley on loan to gain first team experience and made an instant impact, cutting through to opening the scoring after 11 minutes.

Edwards, who played as a junior for Batley Boys, also grabbed the final try in Bulldogs’ 38-10 success.

Rams’ outstanding player was prop Tom Garratt, whose move to Super League side Hull KR was confirmed on Friday morning.

Alistair Leak, who scored two tries for Batley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The hosts trailed only 10-6 at the break and equalised soon afterwards, but Batley pulled clear to record a comprehensive win.

Luke Hooley converted Edwards’ opener, but Rams levelled at the start of the second quarter through Andy Gabriel’s touchdown, improved by Paul Sykes.

Jonny Campbell’s try a minute before half-time gave the visitors an edge, but Rams drew level soon afterwards through Will Oakes.

That was as good as it got for the home team though as Bulldogs quickly regained the advantage with tries by Jack Blagbrough and Dane Manning to go 10 points ahead by the 50th minute.

Levi Edwards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.