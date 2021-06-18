Mirfield Stags back to winning ways with big effort

Try scorer: Casey Canterbury.

Despite playing against a strong wind in the opening half they went ahead when Dickie Piper marked his debut by forcing his way over for a try.

Fryston levelled with a converted try and were on top for a spell, but the Stags survived the pressure and went back in front as Casey Canterbury sneaked over then Dom Flanagan scored.

Tom Coates went off with concussion and Mirfield lost another to injury after the break with winger Mikey Otty damaging his knee. They had to fend off another strong spell by the Warriors, but kept them to one try before adding to their own tally with a Flanagan penalty then a Flanagan conversion of a try by big prop Andy Piper.

Mirfield head coach Richard Silverwood was delighted with the players’ efforts.

He said: “Towards the end of the game we had one sub left and they dug deep and got over the line, so I’m really pleased.