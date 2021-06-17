The Reggae Warriors will be based in Leeds for this year’s tournament, which begins in October.

Castleford back Jordan Turner has received his first call-up into the Jamaica squad, which also includes Hunslet’s Aaron Jones-Bishop, Alex Brown, Jordan Andrade, Zach Braham and Jy-mel Coleman, Greg Johnson of Batley and Rams’ Jon Magrin and Keenen Tomlinson.

Ex-Leeds Rhinos players in the group are Huddersfield Giants’ Ashton Golding and Ben Jones-Bishop of York City Knights.

Jamaica players after thier Test against England Knights at Headingley in 2019. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A total of 14 players from the Jamaica domestic league have also been chosen.

Jamaica will face Greece in a World Cup warm up game at Castleford on October 5, which will double as Turner’s testimonial game.

Head coach Romeo Monteith has announced a three-day camp at Weetwood Hall, in Leeds, for the English-based players from June 22-24.

The Jamaican contingent are not yet allowed to travel because of Covid-19 regulations and the camp will be run by their UK based lead coach Jermaine Coleman,supported by Leeds Rhinos assistant-boss Chev Walker.

Monteith said: “We have named a strong train-on squad which gives us coverage in all positions.

“For the first time we have adequate options in the halves and our forwards look to have depth.

“Our backs have always been our strength and we will again have plenty of options there.”

The squad is: Greg Johnson (Batley Bulldogs), Dee Foggin-Johnson (Bradford Bulls), Jordan Turner (Castleford Tigers), Kevin Thomas (CMU Spartans), Kadeem Williams (Coventry Bears), Jon Magrin, Keenen Tomlinson, (Dewsbury Rams), Danny Bravo, Ross Peltier (Doncaster), Danny Thomas (Dewsbury Celtic), Andre McFarlane, Andrew Simpson, Fabian Turner, Jenson Morris, Kenneth Walker, Khamisi McKain, Marvin Thompson, Owen Linton, Renaldo Wade, Ryan Grant (Duhaney Park Red Sharks), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax), Chevaughn Bailey (GC Lions), Ashton Golding, Michael Lawrence (Huddersfield Giants), Luis Johnson (Hull Kingston Rovers), Aaron Jones-Bishop, Alex Brown, Jordan Andrade, Jy-mel Coleman, Zach Braham (Hunslet), Mo Agoro (Keighley Cougars), Adrian Hall, Akeem Murray (Liguanea Dragons), Jacob Ogden (London Broncos), Abevia McDonald, Jerome Yates, Lamont Bryan, Maliki Lloyd-Jones, Omari Caro, (London Skolars), Joe Brown (Newcastle Thunder), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights), Christopher Ball, Izaac Farrell, Joel Farrell (Sheffield Eagles), Nico Rizelli (St. Helens), Lloyd White (Toulouse Olympique), Alex Young (Workington Town), Ben Jones-Bishop (York City Knights), Mason Caton-Brown, Tyronie Rowe (unattached).