Advanced Yorkshire Cup final tickets on sale at Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS are selling tickets for Sunday’s Yorkshire Cup Final against Bradford Bulls, with supporters being offered discounts if bought in advance.

Tickets are on sale, priced £13 adults and £8 concessions, with Under-16s admitted free of charge, by visiting https://bulldogs.mysportstickets.co.uk/ or via the Bulldogs office.

There will be an increase for tickets bought on the day and Batley are anticipating a decent crowd, including a large travelling support from Bradford.

Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin believes the performances from a number of fringe players during the two Yorkshire Cup games, is giving him plenty to think about as the new Championship season draws near.

Although Batley only have a squad of about 24 players, Diskin believes the quality within his ranks will stand them in good stead.

Speaking after last Sunday’s Yorkshire Cup semi-final win over York, Diskin said: “Every single player is in my thoughts (for the first game). I kind of know where I am already regarding my 17 but those who would say are fringe or supporting players have some real quality.

“We have 23 or 24 players which isn’t a big squad and something I am not comfortable with for the whole year numbers wise but when you look at the quality of that 23, 24 I am more than happy and there are some real quality individuals there.”

Batley begin their Championship campaign at home to Barrow on Sunday February 3.