Batley Boys bow out of cup at hands of East Leeds

Batley Boys bowed out of the Coral Challenge Cup as they went down 24-10 away to East Leeds last Saturday.

The Boys produced cup heroics last season to reach the third round but there was to be no repeat in a feisty first round clash which saw four players sin-binned.

Batley Boys won back-to-back Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division titles and have been accepted into National Conference League Division Three but East Leeds’s experience at playing at a higher level saw them have the edge.

The Boys were dreaming of a cup upset when a Josh Knowles try put them ahead after six minutes and Adam Bingham added the conversion.

However, East Leeds fought back to lead 18-6 as Dominic Hardisty, Luke Tomlinson and James Duckworth replied with tries and Nathan Conroy kicked three goals.

Damon Fletcher offered the Boys hope when he grabbed their second try after 55 minutes but it was short lived as Duckworth crossed for his second try and Conroy maintained his impressive kicking display to see East Leeds into the second round.

Easts’ Jack Norfolk and Jake Normington were sin-binned in a keen affair, as were Batley’s Gavin Davis and Anthony Kellett.

Batley Boys will now continue preparations for the Conference debut when they travel to Hunslet Warriors for their historic first game at the higher level on Saturday February 23.