Batley Boys fight back to defeat Eastmoor and secure first Conference win

Batley Boys produced a terrific second half fight back to earn a first win in National Conference League Division Three and inflict a first defeat of the campaign on Eastmoor Dragons.

The Boys got off to the worst possible start as Eastmoor opened the scoring in the first five minutes when centre Micky Hoyle split the defence to storm over and Mulcahy added the extras.

Batley tried to claw their way back into the game with Matthew Sheridan, Gavin Davis, Aaron James, Ben Hardacre and Josh O’Sullivan to the fore but a combination of Boys errors and excellent Eastmoor defence kept them at bay.

Batley introduced Rob Garforth and Jordan Brown from the bench which helped the pack go forward but Ryan Crossley was held just short on the last tackle following a great spell of pressure.

Batley had Jonathan Marsden sin binned for a professional foul following a wonderful try saving tackle as he and Owen West stopped an Eastmoor break.

The Dragons scored in the following set as Chad Moss cleverly worked the blind side and went in from 40 metre to make it 10-0 at half-time.

Strong words at the break helped the Batley side as Jay Jay Price made great yards on his first game back in the side with support from West, Scrutton and Whitehead.

Matthew Sheridan was introduced back from the bench and got over the line for his first try of the afternoon after 55 minutes as Jordan Brown broke on the last tackle and produced a great assist. Adam Bingham added the extras.

Dillon Clayton was introduced from the bench for his Boys debut but was forced off injured along with Rob Garforth, Jay Jay Price and Jonathan Marsden.

Batley maintained the pressure as Luke Sheridan, Lucas Tomlinson and Adam Bingham controlled the ball well in the wind to set up a field position which allowed Matthew Sheridan to force his way over, carrying four Eastmoor players with him.

Josh Whitehead was sent off following a headbutt in a tackle on Eastmoor’s Jacob McDermot.

The Dragons attempted to hit back late on but the excellent Boys defence withstood the pressure to hold on for victory.

Man of the match was Jay Jay Price, while Aaron James was top tackler with 30, followed by Gavin Davis and Matthew Sheridan with 27 and 25 respectively.

Dewsbury Celtic slipped to a 12-6 defeat away to Waterhead last Saturday and, like the Boys, have one win from their opening three matches.

Batley Boys host Hensingham on Saturday, with Celtic entertaining Leigh East.