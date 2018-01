BATLEY Boys return to action this Saturday when they travel to Widnes West Bank in the BARLA National Cup first round.

The Boys are running a coach to the game, which departs Batley Bulldogs at 11.15am.

To book a seat contact Terry Bairstow on 07981 520950 or Rachel Godfrey on 07808 009292.

North West Men’s League side West Bank play at the Ted Gleave Sports Ground, Hutchinson Street, Widnes, WA8 0PZ.